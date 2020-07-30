Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 6:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Susquehanna County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT

FOR WESTERN SUSQUEHANNA AND NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD COUNTIES…

At 528 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rome, or 9

miles northeast of Towanda, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Rush, Springville, Montrose, Dimock, Orwell, Windham, Herrick, Rome,

Le Raysville and Friendsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.75IN;

WIND…70MPH