Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 6:15 PM EDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 6:15 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Susquehanna County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT
FOR WESTERN SUSQUEHANNA AND NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD COUNTIES…
At 528 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rome, or 9
miles northeast of Towanda, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Rush, Springville, Montrose, Dimock, Orwell, Windham, Herrick, Rome,
Le Raysville and Friendsville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…1.75IN;
WIND…70MPH