Tenney visits Binghamton, argues nationwide demands to defund the police

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Former Congresswoman, Claudia Tenney, continued her Republican campaign in Binghamton Thursday.

Thursday afternoon, Republican candidate for NY's 22nd Congressional District, Claudia Tenney addressed the public in front of the Binghamton Police Department.

Tenney took the opportunity to recognize the wrongdoing of the officers involved in George Floyd's death. She then criticized the nationwide demand to defund police, saying, "The answer is not to defund the police. That is real value to our police departments, and that is real value to repurposing our tax dollars."

Tenney went on to say her opponent, incumbent and Democrat Anthony Brindisi, sided with defunding police, saying, "Anthony Brindisi's bill would actually take that money away."

In response, Anthony Brindisi's office sent 12 News the following statement:

"Anthony Brindisi stands with local law enforcement and our brave men and women in uniform. It is concerning to see former Congresswoman Tenney try to politicize our law enforcement officers during a time of crisis."

Both Brindisi and Tenney will face Libertarian, Keith Price in November's general election.