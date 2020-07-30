Quieter weather is coming but is any Isaias rain in our forecast?

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a passing shower. Wind: Light Low: 56-62

Friday: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 2-7 High: 78-82

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Wind: Calm Low: 56-61



Forecast Discussion:

A mostly cloudy sky is expected tonight and most of the area should stay dry. The chance of a shower is around 10-20%. Areas of fog develop with light winds and lows in the 50s to low 60s.



Friday looks pleasant with sunshine developing through midday and highs near 80. Saturday looks great, too! Expect sunny skies with highs back into the low 80s.

Sunday will be wet at times. The chance of rain is 80%. Some storms are possible and they could produce heavy rain. Monday and Tuesday also keep a 40% chance of rain or storms. Early next week Isaias will be moving up the East Coast and needs to be monitored for any westward shift. Current guidance and NHC forecasts show the main storm staying east of our area. If an upper level low over our area early next week moves east/west it would likely alter the path of this storm. Please monitor the forecast for any changes.

Wednesday and Thursday are quiet with mostly cloudy skies Wednesday turning partly cloudy Thursday. Highs each day will be near 80.



