Tropical Storm Isaias forms in the Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Isaias formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday evening prompting forecasters to issue a tropical storm warning for several islands in the Caribbean. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Isaias was centered about 155 miles south of Ponce, Puerto Rico, and about 265 miles southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving west northwest at 20 mph. According to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach, Isaias broke the record as the earliest ninth Atlantic named storm. Klotzbach tweeted that the previous record was Irene on August 7, 2005.