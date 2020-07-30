Trump nominee hearing pulled after furor over Islam remarks

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate committee has canceled a confirmation hearing on a controversial former general’s nomination to a top Pentagon post. That comes amid continued furor over offensive remarks he made about Islam and other inflammatory comments. The nomination of retired Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata to be the Pentagon’s under secretary for policy was already under fire from Democrats, who sent a letter this week calling on him to withdraw. Media reports say Tata posted tweets in 2018 calling Islam the “most oppressive violent religion I know of,” and he called former President Barack Obama a “terrorist leader” and referred to him as Muslim. The tweets were later taken down, and senators say he called them aberrations.