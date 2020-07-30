UK rapper Solo 45 sentenced to 24 years for violent rapes

LONDON (AP) — British grime musician Solo 45 has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for raping four women in what police said was among the most violent sexual behavior they had seen. The rapper, whose real name is Andy Anokye, claimed his violent acts were part of consensual role play. But a jury at Bristol Crown Court in southwest England convicted him in March of 30 charges, including 21 rapes and five counts of false imprisonment. Judge William Hart said Thursday Anokye had “no empathy” for the women he abused. Anokye was signed to Island Records and was part of the grime collective Boy Better Know. The judge said the other members of the group were unaware of his crimes.