UN urges SE Asia to build back better from COVID-19 crisis

BANGKOK (AP) — The United Nations is advising Southeast Asian nations to tackle inequality and green their economies to build a more resilient and inclusive future as they strive to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The policy report released Thursday said other critical missions for the region’s governments should be bridging the digital divide and upholding human rights and good governance practices. It said the pandemic has highlighted problems in Southeast Asia despite the region’s strong economic performance before the pandemic hit. As it recovers, the region can start to build back better, “safeguarding the planet’s natural systems, social fabric and people’s prosperity.”