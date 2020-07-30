Veteran trooper hangs up stetson after over 3 decades of service

(WBNG) -- A veteran of the New York State Police for more than three decades, Troop C Captain Scott Heggelke is hanging up his stetson and retiring.

Heggelke began his law enforcement career in 1984, eventually becoming a New York State Trooper in 1988.

Originally born in Johnson City, Heggelke returned home to Troop C in 2015, where he would become the Zone Commander at State Police Binghamton.

He later became Bureau of Criminal Investigation Captain at Troop C.

Heggelke says his time with the New York State Police has been memorable, and praised the men and women he worked so closely with over the years.

"Broome County and the Southern Tier in general, the seven counties of Troop C, we're very fortunate. I think the people are very fortunate. I hope they know that the heart and soul of the men and women of law enforcement down there is in the right place," Heggelke said.

Heggelke also discussed the many experiences he's had over the span of three decades as a State Trooper, saying he's seen the nature of the job change dramatically. However, he reminds all that one thing remains unchanged.

"The one thing that's remained constant is to always treat people with respect. Always be fair with people. That's the number one thing that is the key to success in law enforcement," he explained.

Despite his retirement, Heggelke's career in law enforcement is not over. He recently accepted the position of Chief of Police with the Skaneateles Police Department.

With the Skaneateles Police Department, Heggelke says his goal is to connect with community members and foster a healthy relationship between police and those they protect.