Writer Milan Kundera donating archive to Czech library

PRAGUE (AP) — Writer Milan Kundera has decided to donate his private library and archive to a public library in the Czech city where he was born and spent his childhood. The Moravian Library in the city of Brno said Thursday that the entire collection would be transported from Kundera’s apartment in Paris in the fall. The author of “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” and other acclaimed novels fled communist Czechoslovakia and has lived in France since 1975. The items going to the library include editions of the 91-year-old Kundera’s books in Czech and some 40 other languages, articles written by and about him, published reviews of his work, authorized photographs and drawings by the author.