‘You won’t be safe,’ Pence warns in Pennsylvania campaign

Vowing to bring “peace and security to cities across America,” Vice President Mike Pence carried the Trump campaign’s message of law and order to exurban Pennsylvania. At a “cops for Trump” rally Thursday outside in Greensburg, Pence warned of rising violence in cities, castigated Democrats’ calls to defund police and framed November’s election as being about safety and security. Pence told the crowd in southwestern Pennsylvania, about 24 miles (15 km) southeast of Pittsburgh, that “you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.” Democrats responding to Pence’s visit to Pennsylvania focused on what they called the Trump administration’s botched coronavirus response and lack of leadership.