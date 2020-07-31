Report: 2 hurt, including child, in 3 shootings across Utica, N.Y.

(WBNG/WKTV) -- Two people, including a 4-year-old, were shot in Utica, N.Y. Thursday in a series of shootings.

The Utica Police Department says the child was struck in the hand after shots were fired from a car into a home on Gold Street around midnight. 10 minutes later, police say the car fired more shots into the home.

The child was taken to Syracuse Hospital for their injuries before police arrived.

Additionally, a 27-year-old victim was shot Thursday, around 10 p.m., on Dudley Avenue. The victim drove himself to the hospital, police say.

Police reported, around the same time, a third shooting occurred on Chestnut Street but no injuries were sustained.

As of Friday, police are investigating all three shootings. It is not clear if they are related.