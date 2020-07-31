A couple beautiful days!

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 80 (78-82) Wind NNE 3-8 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy fog. Low 56 (54-60) Wind N Calm-5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 84 (82-86) Wind L&V

High pressure will give use some very pleasant weather today and Saturday. We'll be partly cloudy, warm and comfortable today with mostly clear skies tonight.

Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday. With a low moving in from the west, we'll have mostly cloudy skies Saturday night.

As this low tracks through the Great Lakes, it will give us showers and thunderstorms Sunday. It looks like Tropical Storm Isiais will stay to our east, but a cold front stalled through the Appalachians will keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Monday and Tuesday.

Quiet weather returns Wednesday and Thursday.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.