Asia Today: SKorea arrests leader of church with big cluster

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors have arrested the elderly leader of a secretive religious sect as part of an investigation into allegations that the church hampered the government’s anti-virus response after thousands of worshippers were infected in February and March. Prosecutors are questioning 88-year-old Lee Man-hee, chairman of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, over charges that the church hid some members and underreported gatherings to avoid broader quarantines. More than 5,200 of the South Korea’s 14,336 cases have been linked to the church. Australia’s Victoria state recorded three more deaths and 397 cases, a significant drop from this week. China reported a more than 50% drop in new cases in a possible sign a major outbreak in the northwestern region of Xinjiang may be waning.