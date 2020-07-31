Asian benchmarks tumble, looking to earnings, central banks

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are tumbling as earnings coming in around the world showed mostly dismal results amid the coronavirus pandemic. Market players are gauging the financial reports for how well businesses have managed the fallout from the outbreak. Benchmarks fell Friday in Japan, China, Australia and South Korea. Some technology companies have bucked the trend and are showing positive results. But many companies are hurting. The markets are also looking ahead to central bank meetings in Britain, Australia, India, Russia and Thailand next week. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell, but the Nadaq composite gained.