Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence

A federal appeals court on Friday overturned the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, saying the judge who oversaw the case didn’t adequately screen jurors for potential biases. The three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered a new penalty-phase trial on whether the 27-year-old should be executed. Tsarnaev’s lawyers had argued that intense media coverage had made it impossible to have a fair trial in Boston. The April 15, 2013, attack killed three people and wounded more than 260 others. Tsarnaev was convicted on 30 charges, including conspiracy and use of a weapon of mass destruction.