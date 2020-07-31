Crew makes ocean trip to recover deceased Paralympian’s boat

HONOLULU (AP) — A sailing crew has embarked from Honolulu on a mission to locate and recover the boat of Paralympian who died during a solo attempt to row from California to Hawaii. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the three-person crew left the Hawaii Yacht Club to search for the craft piloted by Angela Madsen. The Coast Guard located Madsen’s body in June after she sent a message saying she planned to enter the water to make a repair. Madsen was forced to use a wheelchair beginning in 1993 and competed for the U.S. in three Paralympics in rowing and shot put.