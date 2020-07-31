Documents unsealed from suit against Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

NEW YORK (AP) — Newly unsealed court documents provide a fresh glimpse into a fierce civil court fight that preceded criminal charges against financier Jeffrey Epstein and his ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell. The documents released late Thursday have drawn intense scrutiny because they describe sex abuse and sex trafficking claims made against Epstein and Maxwell by a woman who met them in Florida when she was a teenager. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal lockup last August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell was recently charged with recruiting at least three girls to be abused by Epstein. She denies the allegations.