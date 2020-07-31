Eusebio Leal, who oversaw renewal of Old Havana, dies at 77

HAVANA (AP) — The man who oversaw the transformation of crumbling Old Havana to an immaculately restored colonial tourist attraction has died at age 77 after a fight with cancer. Eusebio Leal Spengler became the de-facto mayor of the historic city center and one of the nation’s most prominent public intellectuals. He was given unusually broad powers by Cuba’s leadership and used that to turn the heart of the 501-year-old city into a world heritage site that has helped the country’s tourism boom.