Family of Black man killed by Mississippi police files suit

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — The family of a Black Mississippi man who was fatally shot while running away from police has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the department, the city and the officer cleared in the shooting. The Sun Herald reports the federal suit in the death of Toussaint Diamon Sims was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Gulfport. It alleges Sims died as a result of excessive force. Authorities have said Moss Point officer Lancen Shipman tried to arrest Sims in August 2019, but Sims led police on a chase and displayed a gun. The lawsuit argues Shipman had inadequate training, didn’t follow protocol and unnecessarily shot and killed Sims.