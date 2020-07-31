Family says US Marine’s Russian prison sentence is unjust

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The family of a former U.S. Marine Corp veteran who got a 9-year prison sentence in Russia for assaulting two police officers say the sentence is unjust and politically motivated. Trevor Reed was charged in August 2019 with assaulting the officers who were driving him to a police station after picking him up following a night of heavy drinking at a party. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he has no recollection of what happened during and after his arrest and has since been jailed in Moscow. U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan pledged in his statement to continue to advocate on Reed’s behalf and said that the safety and welfare of all U.S. citizens in Russia is his highest priority.