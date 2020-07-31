German defense minister: Planned US withdrawal ‘regrettable’

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s defense minister has described the planned withdrawal of some 12,000 U.S. troops from her country as “regrettable” and suggested it underlines the need for Europe to do more for its own security. American defense leaders said on Wednesday that the U.S. will bring about 6,400 troops home and shift about 5,600 to other countries in Europe. The decision fulfills President Donald Trump’s announced desire to withdraw troops from Germany, largely because of what he considers the country’s failure to spend enough on defense. German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said Friday that said she hopes to use Germany’s current tenure of the European Union’s rotating presidency to help make progress on security and defense policy.