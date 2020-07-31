Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has postponed this weekend’s scheduled series between Toronto and Philadelphia because of concerns about the coronavirus after two Phillies staffers tested positive. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo revealed news of the postponed series Thursday, saying his club was “not going to Philadelphia,” where the series was scheduled to take place. It’s the latest in a series of scheduling changes as baseball attempts to play a 60-game season amid a pandemic that is surging in parts of the United States. Earlier Thursday, word emerged that another player with the Miami Marlins tested positive for COVID-19, bringing their total outbreak to 17 players, according to a person familiar with the situation.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jamiro Monteiro and Sergio Santos scored two minutes apart midway through the first half, Santos added a second goal just before halftime and the Philadelphia Union reached the semifinals of the MLS is Back tournament with a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City. Philadelphia’s perfect run in the tournament continued thanks to its first-half scoring blitz. The Union had two wins and a draw in the group stage then beat New England in the round of 16. Philadelphia will face either New York City FC or Portland in the semifinals.

TORONTO (AP) — The NHL is set to resume with a 24-team expanded playoff opening this weekend in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta. Commissioner Gary Bettman hopes the crowning of a Stanley Cup winner can become a shared experience, given the magnitude of the task to get to this point following a four-and-a-half month break. Though there will be oddities with games played in empty arenas, some hope the restart of play can serve as one small step toward a return to normalcy during the coronavirus pandemic.

UNDATED (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones, Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos and Pittsburgh Penguins All-Star Jake Guentzel are among the NHL players who would’ve missed some or all of the playoffs had they started in April because of injuries. A four-month stoppage gave them the necessary time to rehab and get healthy for the rescheduled playoffs this summer. None of those players wanted to see a pandemic interrupt life worldwide. But from a hockey perspective, they are trying to make good on this second chance.