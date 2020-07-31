Massive fire engulfs apartment building; 7 hospitalized

NORTH COVENTRY, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania say a massive fire at an apartment complex sent seven people to area hospitals. North Coventry Township police say in a statement that three firefighters and four residents were taken by ambulance to hospitals for injuries during the fire at Ashwood Apartments. The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known. Flames roared from the complex Thursday evening. Firefighters from 30 other departments and several emergency medical service units assisted in the fire response. It’s unclear what sparked the fire. The investigation is ongoing. Displaced residents are receiving help from the American Red Cross.