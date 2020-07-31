Montgomery to start home opener for New York against Boston
Boston Red Sox (3-4, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (4-1, first in the AL East)
New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Ryan Weber (0-1, 0.00 ERA, 2.46 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)
LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees hit the field for the first time in 2020 against the Boston Red Sox.
The Yankees went 54-22 in division games in 2019. New York hit .267 as a team with 3.8 extra base hits per game and 306 total home runs last year.
The Red Sox went 35-41 in division play in 2019. Boston averaged 9.6 hits with 3.8 extra base hits per game last season.
INJURIES: Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka: (concussion), Luis Severino: (elbow), Gleyber Torres: (elbow).
Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.