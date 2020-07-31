New York State gives new drivers green light on learning how to drive online

(WBNG) -- If you've been waiting to get your license due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you won't have to wait any longer.

Now, you can complete part of the process online, making it easier for new drivers to get their licenses. The Pre-Licensing Course, better known as the "five-hour classroom course" is mandatory in order to get your New York State driver's license.

"The five-hour is pretty much the extent of a person's in-class training for driving, which is probably the more dangerous thing they're going to do everyday," said Troy Townsend, lead instructor at Adaptive Driving Services.

In the past, the course has always been done in-person. Due to the pandemic, New York State is bending the rules.

"To put it online, we just want to make sure that it's just as effective as it was in-person," said Townsend.

Driving instructors say learning online can pose a few challenges, so it's important for students to pay extra attention.

"Everyone has been waiting so long to take the road test and learn how to drive," said Townsend. "Don't cut any corners, learn the right way and be safe on the road."

With new drivers now able to hit the road again, instructors are taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe behind the wheel.

"Hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, taking temperatures, wiping down all the surfaces, using approved disinfectants, just trying to keep it as clean as we can," said Townsend.

For more information about the Online Pre-Licensing Course, you can visit this website.