Nokia profit up despite pandemic as new CEO takes over

HELSINKI (AP) — Nokia has reported better than expected second-quarter earnings on the back of improved margins for telecoms equipment and software despite the coronavirus crisis causing a substantial drop in revenue. The Finnish maker of new-generation 5G mobile and other networks said Friday that its net profit for the April-June period was up 22% at 316 million euros ($376 million), against 258 million euros a year earlier. Sales were down 11% at 5.1 billion euros. Friday marked the last day as a CEO for Rajeev Suri, a Nokia veteran with 25 years in service and head of the company since 2014, as his appointed successor Pekka Lundmark takes over on Aug. 1.