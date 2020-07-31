Officer injured, 2 others wounded in Florida shooting spree

A Florida man is in police custody after he went on a 40-minute shooting spree on a Tampa highway and city streets. Authorities say he fired on at least 11 people, wounding two adults, and injured a police officer when he shot into his squad vehicle. None of the injuries were life threatening. The Tampa Police Department started getting reports of someone shooting from a moving car on Interstate 275 on Thursday evening. A Tampa police officer responding to the shootings spotted the 31-year-old suspect’s car and attempted to pull him over. Authorities say the gunman got out of his car and fired on the officer’s squad car.