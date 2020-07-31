Portland, Oregon, protests relatively calm after US drawdown

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The first nightly protest in Portland, Oregon, since a deal was struck for federal agents to withdraw from the city was largely peaceful after state troopers took over protecting a federal courthouse. The demonstrations that started Thursday night and stretched into early Friday are in sharp contrast to two weeks of violent clashes between protesters and the federal agents sent to Portland by President Donald Trump. State and local officers stepped up their presence as part of a deal forged with Democratic Gov. Kate Brown. At the latest protest, hundreds of demonstrators gathered to listen to speeches about a block from the courthouse, with little sign of a law enforcement presence.