Over 1,500 glassine envelopes of drugs recovered from Binghamton house

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Two people were arrested and hundreds of envelopes of drugs were seized from residence on Mather Street in Binghamton Thursday.

The Broome County Special Investigations Task Force says it collected 700 glassine envelopes of fenanyl, 858 glassine envelopes of heroin and 10 grams of cocaine from the residence.

Drug packagng materials and suspected drug sale proceeds were also recovered.

Police arrested 46-year-old Melissa Doughtery and 39-year-old Qulon Cooper of Binghamton in the drug bust.

Dougherty was charged with criminal possession of four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 4th degree, all felonies.

Cooper was charged with five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 4th degree, all felonies.

Both were charged with two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, as well.

Police reported a third person in the residence was discovered to have an active felony warrant out of Broome County Court. They were turned over to the Broome County Sheriff's Office high patrol.

In accordance with the NYS Bail Reform law, the charges filed against Dougherty and Cooper were not qualified offenses. Both were released on appearances tickets.