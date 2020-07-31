Pennsylvania to cover cost of stamps for ballots in election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania will foot the cost of postage for voters to mail in ballots in November’s general election. Officials said Friday that Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration plans to use money from federal emergency coronavirus aid to foot the bill. It could run several million dollars to cover 55 cents for millions of ballots. Wolf has made paying for postage a priority as the coronavirus pandemic has unexpectedly fueled high interest in voting by mail. Under the plan, voters who apply for and receive a mail-in or absentee ballot in the mail will also get a postage-paid ballot-return envelope. Seventeen states cover postage for mail-in ballots, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.