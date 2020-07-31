Price Chopper to resume plastic bag ban

(WBNG) -- All Price Chopper and Market 32 stores in New York are resuming the ban on plastic bags Saturday.

The chain removed plastic bags from its stories when New York's law wne tinto effect on March 1.

The company says it plastic bags back because paper bags were growing scarce. They report some customers felt safer from the virus using dispoable bags.

Also starting Saturday, employees will resume bagging groceries for shoppers without reusable bags.

Price Chopper Vice President says that was halted to protect employees and customers from coronavirus.