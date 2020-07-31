Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg released from hospital

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital in New York City and has returned home. The court says Ginsburg, 87, is doing well, two days after undergoing a minimally invasive procedure on Wednesday to “revise a bile duct stent” at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The stent had originally been placed last August, when Ginsburg was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas. Ginsburg announced earlier this month that she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer.