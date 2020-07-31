Truck smashes into bus in north Sudan, killing at least 13

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese police say 13 people were killed and 15 injured when a speeding truck trying to overtake a car smashed into a passenger bus on a highway in northern Sudan. Officials said Friday’s accident happened near the village of Dongola on the Nile River, around 500 miles north of the capital, Khartoum. Automobile accidents are common in Sudan, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws. The World Health Organization has said that road accidents killed more than 10,000 people in Sudan in 2018.