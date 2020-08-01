$35M initiative seeks to preserve New Hope Art Colony

SOLEBURY, Pa. (AP) — Tucked between the Delaware River and canal path, the hidden structures that dot the riverside of Solebury were once the center of the New Hope Art Colony, which served as a hub of the world-renowned Pennsylvania Impressionist movement at the turn of the 20th century. More than 100 years after it was formed, a group of artists and architects are trying to preserve the hamlet that grew out of the 18th-century Phillips’ Mill and inspired artists from around the world.