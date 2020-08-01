Airlines, unions pin hopes for more payroll cash on politics

Unions are gaining support in Congress for another $32 billion in federal aid to protect airline workers from layoffs for another six months. Still, it’s too early to say how the issue will turn out. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell did not include money for airline payrolls in his version of a new coronavirus-relief measure. And it’s unclear how the measure would affect the thousands of airline workers who took severance agreements to leave their jobs voluntarily. Unions say that without more money from Washington, airlines will furlough thousands of employees in October, one month before the Nov. 3 election.