China condemns Germany’s Hong Kong extradition suspension

BERLIN (AP) — China has condemned Germany’s decision to suspend its extradition agreement with Hong Kong and accused Berlin of a “serious breach of international law.” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced the suspension on Friday following the disqualification of 12 pro-democracy candidates and a subsequent decision to postpone legislative. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam cited a worsening coronavirus outbreak in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory for the postponement. Other Western nations have suspended their extradition treaties with Hong Kong over a new national law imposed by Beijing. Maas called the election actions “a further infringement of the rights of Hong Kong’s citizens.” The Chinese Embassy in Berlin expressed “strong indignation” over the minister’s “wrong” remarks.