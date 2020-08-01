The Cider Mill opens for the season

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- It was the unofficial first day of fall in the Southern Tier as The Cider Mill opened its doors for the season Saturday morning.

General Manager Brent Natzle says things at the Cider Mill are pretty close to normal this year with a few COVID-19 related exceptions.

Masks are required and social distancing guidelines are in place, with pickup available for anyone who doesn't want to wait in line.

As a safety precaution, The Cider Mill will also not be offering behind-the-scenes tours this year.

Natzle said with the coronavirus front and center, he hopes The Cider Mill's donuts and candy apples are a comfort to those who walk through the doors.

"Everybody needs something normal. This is the new normal, but this adds a little something normal to the new normal," Natzle said. "Everybody's used to The Cider Mill opening, and we definitely wanted to open on time, we are and we're going to do our best to open on December 1."

Natzle said in addition to pickup, starting August 10 customers will be able to get your donuts and other goodies delivered straight to your door through Bing Bites.