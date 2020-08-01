DA: Man sought in shots outside cigar store hurt in shootout

SLATINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man being sought in shots fired outside an eastern Pennsylvania cigar store following a dispute over wearing a mask in the establishment was later shot and wounded in an exchange of gunfire that also wounded a police officer. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin told The (Allentown) Morning Call that police were trying to serve a warrant Saturday morning on 35-year-old Adam Zaborowski in Slatington, but he fled and later opened fire. He was wounded but is expected to survive, and a Slatington officer had a minor injury. Zaborwski faces attempted murder and other charges in both incidents. Court documents don’t list a defense attorney.