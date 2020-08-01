Elmira Police investigate shooting on Lake St.

ELMIRA (WBNG) -- The Elmira Police Department is investigating a shooting which left one man injured.

Police responded to a report of a shooting victim on Lake Street on Friday afternoon.

The victim, a man, was transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle, where officers said the man suffered a gunshot wound, which was non-life threatening.

During the investigation, authorities found a suspect vehicle at a residence in the city of Elmira.

Officers from the Elmira Police Department, Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and West Elmira Police Department searched the residence, but did not find the suspect.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and ask anyone with information to call the police department.