Ex-soldier finds peace fostering pets, finding them homes

PITTSBURGH (AP) — After enlisting in the Army, Omar Brooks learned “Dogface Soldier” — a World War II paean to the grit of the grunts — then dodged bullets and lost friends in the Middle East and struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder after leaving the service in 2003. After struggling for 15 years to fill the hole in his soul left by his military service, this dogface soldier started working with Bridge to Home Animal Rescue, fostering dogs and finding them homes.