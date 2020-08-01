Germany: 2 men from Guinea hurt in racist assault

BERLIN (AP) — Police say two men from Guinea were hurt, one of them seriously, in what appears to have been a racist assault in an eastern German city. Twelve suspected perpetrators were detained. Police in Erfurt said Saturday three Guineans were assaulted by a group of 10 to 12 Germans shortly after 3 a.m. near a meeting point for the far-right scene in a housing estate. They described it as a “xenophobic assault.” Two of the Guinean men were hurt, one seriously, and police said his condition had been considered critical for a time. They were taken to a hospital.