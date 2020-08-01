Habitat for Humanity holds scrap metal fundraiser

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Broome County Habitat for Humanity held a scrap metal drive Saturday, recycling the old in order to help build the new.

The goal of the drive was to raise money to fund construction projects at a time when several of the organization's fundraisers have been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Executive Director Amy Winans said the metal will be exchanged for funds that will be used for several of the organization's upcoming projects.

She explained the drive will enable the organization to continue fulfilling their mission despite the challenges of the pandemic.

"We provide education, training and opportunities to be able to purchase a home at a mortgage that is affordable for their income guidelines and give them that dream of an American home ownership," she said.

The organization is currently working on two projects, one on the south side of Binghamton and one in Port Dickinson.