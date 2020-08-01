Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched six shutout innings and Jason Heyward drove in two runs, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 6-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Darvish allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked one, bouncing back nicely after he struggled in his first start last weekend against Milwaukee. The Cubs are counting on the Japanese right-hander to help anchor their rotation after he finished strong last year. Chicago also got a solo home run from Jason Kipnis in its fourth win in five games. Jarrod Dyson had an RBI single for Pittsburgh.

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has suspended wide receiver Antonio Brown for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season. Brown does not have a contract with any team. He was suspended Friday under the league’s personal conduct policy. Brown played one game last season for the Patriots before being released. He can be signed by any team and would be eligible to participate in all of his club’s preseason activities. The suspension would take effect when teams make their final cuts on Sept. 5. Brown’s agent wrote on Twitter that the receiver won’t appeal the suspension.

UNDATED (AP) — Toronto general manager Ross Atkins says life has been difficult for the vagabond Blue Jays at the beginning of a baseball season like no other. The Blue Jays haven’t had a real home game yet, and still don’t have a stadium fit to host them. They played twice as the home team at Nationals Park in Washington. They were supposed to do the same in Philadelphia this weekend until those games were postponed after a Phillies coach and clubhouse staffer tested positive for the coronavirus. Once upgrades are complete, the Blue Jays will play at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York, usually the home park of Toronto’s Triple-A team.