No new positives for Marlins, Phils; 2B Isan Diaz opts out

A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the Miami Marlins have received no new positive results in their latest round of coronavirus testing. But second baseman Isan Diaz has decided to opt out of the season. The Philadelphia Phillies, meanwhile, said Saturday they had no new positives from tests a day before. At least 21 members of the Marlins’ traveling party have been infected by an outbreak at the start of a season-opening trip. The team hasn’t played since Sunday in Philadelphia but hopes to resume games next week. Diaz consistently tested negative while the season was on hold.