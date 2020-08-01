Pirates RHP Mitch Keller departs with left side discomfort

CHICAGO (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller has exited his start against the Chicago Cubs with discomfort on his left side. Keller, one of Pittsburgh’s top young pitchers, was visited by a trainer after he bounced a curveball to Willson Contreras with two out in the third inning. After a short conversation, he walked off the mound and was replaced by Chris Stratton. The 24-year-old Keller surrendered long solo homers by Ian Happ and Javier Báez earlier in the inning at Wrigley Field.