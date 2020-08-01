Police: Tainted alcohol kills 69 people in northern India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police say they have arrested 25 people on suspicion of selling tainted alcohol that killed at least 69 people this week in northern Punjab state. A state government statement says six police officers and seven other government officials have been suspended from duty for failure to prevent the sale of tainted liquor as a magistrate began a probe into the deaths reported from three state districts of Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Batala. Police Officer Roshan Lal said 69 deaths have been confirmed, though media reports put the number at 86. Deaths from illegally brewed alcohol are common in India, where the poor cannot afford licensed brands from government-run shops.