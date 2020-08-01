Taiwanese pay respects to former President Lee Teng-hui

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s leaders and its people are paying their respects to former President Lee Teng-hui, who died this week at age 97 after bringing full democracy to Taiwan and incurring the wrath of China in the process. A traditional funeral bier was set up at the Taipei Guest House. Among the visitors Saturday was current President Tsai Ing-wen, who wrote in a book of condolences, “You shall forever be watching over democratic Taiwan.” Lee strove to create a separate, democratic identity for Taiwan, angering not only China, which considers the island part of its territory, but also members of his Nationalist Party who hoped to return victorious to the mainland. Lee ushered in the island’s first direct presidential elections in 1996.