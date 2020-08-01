Tanaka scheduled to start as New York hosts Boston

Boston Red Sox (3-5, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (5-1, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Zack Godley (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

The Yankees went 54-22 in division games in 2019. New York averaged 9.2 hits per game last year and totaled 306 home runs as a team.

The Red Sox went 35-41 in division games in 2019. Boston pitchers had an ERA of 4.70 last season while striking out 10.1 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the first time this year. New York leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka: (concussion), Luis Severino: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.