Thousands in Russian Far East protest area governor’s arrest

MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators rallied Saturday in the Russian Far East city of Khabarovsk to protest the arrest of the regional governor, continuing a three-week wave of opposition that has challenged the Kremlin. Khabarovsk Krai Gov. Sergei Furgal has been in a Moscow jail since his July 9 arrest on charges of involvement in murders that occurred in 2004 and 2005, before his political career started. He has denied the charges. His supporters see the charges as unsubstantiated and are demanding that Furgal’s trial take place in his home city 3,800 miles east of the Russian capital. Some news reports said Saturday’s protest attracted about 10,000 people. But estimated the crowd at about 3,500.