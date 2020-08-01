Toussaint expected to start for the Braves against the Mets

New York Mets (3-5, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (5-3, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Michael Wacha (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Braves: Touki Toussaint (0-0, 20.25 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets on Saturday.

The Braves finished 46-30 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Atlanta hit 249 total home runs and averaged 8.8 hits per game last season.

The Mets went 40-36 in division play in 2019. New York averaged 8.9 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Atlanta leads the season series 3-1.

INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ozzie Albies: (wrist).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (left calf), Walker Lockett: (back), Robert Gsellman: (right triceps), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.